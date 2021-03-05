5 Potential finishes to Finn Bálor's NXT Championship Match against Adam Cole 

Finn Balor will defend his NXT Championship against Adam Cole next week after The Prince challenged the former champion on Wednesday night. The Panama City Playboy turned at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day by attacking Bálor out after his grueling battle with Pete Dunne. Cole eventually attacked his Undisputed Era stablemate, Kyle O'Reilly, too.

On the following week's episode of NXT, Cole again attacked The Prince and made his intentions of winning the NXT Championship clear. Bálor doesn't want to wait, so this match is set for next week's show. It's surprising to see such a major match being given away on TV, though fans can expect a memorable outing from two of the very best on the black-and-gold brand.

Fans of both Superstars are already making predictions about this match. While some claim Cole needs to win the title to preserve his new momentum, others expect Bálor to retain due to his stellar title reign so far.

Here's a look at five potential outcomes for the NXT Championship match on next week's episode. Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Finn Bálor cleanly defeats Adam Cole to retain his NXT Championship

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Finn Bálor's current reign as the NXT Champion has featured some of his best work. From his matches to his ring presence and his character work, The Prince has been thriving in recent months. Since he won the NXT Championship for the second time in his career last September, Bàlor has wrestled some of the best WWE matches in recent memory.

His brutal, stiff encounters with Kyle O'Reilly didn't just show the world what he can achieve if he's given creative freedom. These bouts also elevated O'Reilly to the main event level.

His title defense against Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day was also widely appreciated across the board by wrestling fans and critics alike. For this reason, it wouldn't be surprising to see Bàlor defeat The Panama City Playboy cleanly in the middle of the ring after yet another highly-physical contest.

Defeating Cole would cement The Prince's status as one of the best NXT Champions of all time, and it could make his eventual loss to another contender even more impactful.

