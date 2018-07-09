5 Potential Finishes for AJ Styles vs. Rusev at Extreme Rules

Riju Dasgupta

Is it time for Rusev Day to finally shine bright?

There's a lot riding on Extreme Rules, coming our way this weekend. And this is particularly true for the SmackDown Live brand. While RAW's ratings have not dipped significantly, SmackDown Live's viewership continues to plummet with every passing week. WWE has a chance to rectify this with the WWE Championship match.

AJ Styles may be the most 'over' performer currently on SmackDown Live. The only other performer who gets the reception that rivals the one he does (notable exception: Daniel Bryan) is Rusev! The crowd should be electric when the two men finally come to blows.

How will this match eventually play out when the pay-per-view comes around? In this article, I will suggest 5 possible ways this could happen.

#5 Aiden English helps Rusev become champion

Will Aiden English provide the aid that Rusev needs to win?

AJ Styles has been a fighting champion thus far. He has managed to withstand every challenge that was thrust before him with his skills and his competence. I think he will be more than up to the task of defeating Rusev in a singles match.

However, there's always the threat of Aiden English looming in the ringside area. English has been Rusev's songbird and valet on SmackDown Live, two men finding common ground in their heelish ways. English could be the X-factor who tips the scale in the favour of AJ Styles as champion.

Could Rusev Day finally shine bright with Aiden English distracting Styles when he's about to pick up a victory? This could bring Styles' long and fantastic run to an end. It would mean that the crowd will finally get that they wanted- Rusev as Champion. And then, every single day will be Rusev Day!