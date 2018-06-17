5 Potential Finishes for Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

More than one man could interfere during this match!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2018, 10:24 IST 3.63K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

This is a match with huge implications for both men

Sami Zayn was red hot when he first went heel on SmackDown Live, but he has lost momentum since. The same can be said about Lashley as well. The man came into WWE with a world of momentum. His second run in the company has just not panned out the way he would have liked.

Both men take each other on at Money in the Bank this weekend. This is a high stakes match for both men. This is because the feud hasn't exactly worked out well for either man.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

An inexplicable feud between Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn over his sisters is now currently underway. But where WWE lacks in storytelling skills, these two men could make it up in terms of putting in a solid in-ring classic.

Plus, a surprise or two during the match may not hurt either.

#5 Brock Lesnar destroys both men, sets up match with Lashley

Could this dream match finally take place?

WWE missed out on a chance to book a clash between The Undertaker and Sting even though both men were in the company at the same time. They may not want to do the same with Lesnar and Lashley. This is a match that fans have yearned for, for several years. The time is rife and the platform is opportune.

Instead of having Reigns get another shot at the Championship, WWE may want to give Lashley a shot at the title. As fans proved by walking out during the match at Backlash, they will not accept Reigns as their top guy. A Lashley vs. Lesnar feud may be a fresh program.

Lesnar's future is up in the air and WWE may want to get the Lashley vs. Lesnar program out of the way, while they still can. Even though Lashley may not necessarily become Universal Champion, it may be interesting to see a brand new challenger.