5 Potential Finishes For Buddy Murphy vs Tony Nese At WrestleMania 35

A show stealer is on the cards

With WrestleMania 35 almost on the horizon, WWE has lined up one of the most historic and biggest WrestleMania cards' of all time. With the likes of the Universal Championship, WWE Championship, Raw Women's Championship, and several other main roster titles up for grabs, the WWE Universe is certainly more than excited to witness some scintillating and breathtaking action at the Metlife Stadium.

One match in particular which might have not received the adequate amount of attention as it deserved is non-other than the Cruiserweight Championship match. The 205 Live-brand has been on absolute fire for the past few months and with Buddy Murphy as the reigning champion, the purple brand is all set to put up another spectacle like last year at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Murphy has been a dominant champion and has pretty much destroyed every single superstar who stepped in his path to glory, however, after the conclusion of a recent #1 contenders tournament, Murphy now finds himself a well-renowned challenger in the form of Tony Nese.

Both Nese and Murphy are physically two of the best stars of 205 Live and both men have the capability of putting together a five-star classic at 'Mania. The New Jersey crowd for one is all set to witness a historic battle between the two men at tonight's WrestleMania Pre-Show.

#5. Buddy Murphy wins clean

Another dominating Murphy performance could be on the cards

Buddy Murphy has been on an absolute roll as the Cruiserweight Champion and come WrestleMania 35 tomorrow, there is a pretty solid chance of him pulling off all the stunts and secure yet another all-important win over Nese at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

'The Best Kept Secret' is bound to put on a show tomorrow night and expect him to do the exact. If I was Tony Nese, I'd expect the absolute best from Murphy.

