5 Potential finishes for Jinder Mahal vs. Roman Reigns On Raw

5 Finishes and not a single one clean.

Who will stand tall in this week's encounter?

Jinder Mahal and Roman Reigns will face each other this week on Raw before their eventual clash at WWE Money in the Bank. While we had discussed the potential finishes for their clash at Money in the Bank, most of them are set to change following this encounter.

Jinder Mahal and Roman Reigns took a hit at each other on Twitter. It was Jinder Mahal who confronted Roman Reigns first with the latter accepting the challenge. WWE would announce the same on the website and make this match official.

Nonetheless, how will this match end? Here are five potential finishes for Jinder Mahal vs. Roman Reigns at Raw.

#5 The match never starts

Jinder Mahal takes out Roman Reigns before the match begins

If 'Jinder Mahal vs. Roman Reigns' takes place at this week's Raw, their clash at Money in the Bank will be subverted. No one better than the WWE knows this. The best possible way to avoid it is by not letting the match happen.

Jinder Mahal attacks Roman Reigns while he makes his entrance. He viciously attacks the 'Big Dog' until he is stretchered off the arena. The idea may sound scrappy, but that is how WWE's booking has been lately. So, don't get surprised when you see this outcome because we predicted so.

#4 Jinder Mahal counts himself out

Roman Reigns wins the match, but by count out

Jinder Mahal challenges Roman Reigns first and then, runs away from the contest. This is another scrappy booking decision with which WWE can come up.

Roman Reigns ambushes the Modern-Day-Maharaja leaving him no space to breathe. The one-sided match reaches a climax where the 'Big Dog' sets him up for a Spear. Jinder Mahal realizes that and walks out of the match. The referee raises Roman Reigns' hand in victory, and the scrappy finish leaves all the fans in dismay.

That is until Kurt Angle comes up. He announces that their match at Money in the Bank will be a No-Holds-Barred match so that Jinder can't escape.