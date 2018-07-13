5 potential finishes for Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs The B Team at Extreme Rules

Will the titles change hands on Sunday night?

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defend their Raw Tag Team Championships against The B Team this weekend at WWE Extreme Rules, in a match that many fans thought they would see at Money in the Bank.

Interestingly, the Raw Tag Team Champions didn't feature on the card last month and have instead been able to extend their feud with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas collectively known as The B Team, for another month.

Ever since their split from The Miz, The B Team have been on quite a roll and are still currently undefeated. Bigger shocks have happened in WWE over the years, which means that Dallas and Axel have just as much of a chance of winning the titles at this point as Hardy and Wyatt have of retaining.

There are seven WWE Championships on the line on Sunday night and the odds are that at least one of them will change hands, so could that be the Raw Tag Team titles?

#5 Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel become Tag Team Champions

Axel and Dallas have been in unstoppable form recently

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel haven't done a lot wrong in WWE ever since they became a tag team and opted to call themselves The B-Team. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt have been on the back foot throughout this feud since WWE have wanted to push The B Team as undefeated over the past few weeks.

Axel is no stranger to the Tag Team championships after holding them once back in 2011 alongside David Otunga when he was still called Michael McGillicutty, which means that there is some experience on the team.

Dallas and Axel have also been together as a unit much longer than Wyatt and Hardy, which means that it wouldn't be that much of a shock if The B Team were able to lift the Tag Team titles on Sunday night.