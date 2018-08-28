5 Potential Finishes For Reigns vs. Strowman At Hell In A Cell

If booked right, this could be quite a fantastic match

Last year, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman elevated each others' game, as they put on a series of fantastic sports entertainment contests. They had fabulous chemistry and proved that even in the absence of the Beast Incarnate, the company could rely on these two top guys. Which brings us to Hell in a Cell. These two bulls will collide once again.

Only this time it will be inside the most dreaded structure known to a sports entertainment professional- Hell in a Cell. Strowman cashed in his contract and he will lay it all on the line against his arch nemesis. All for the chance to become the Universal Champion.

Will Hell in a Cell be the moment when Strowman is crowned as the brand new Universal Champion? Or will The Big Dog prove that even a Hell in a Cell match is actually 'his yard'.

I look at 5 distinct possibilities in this article. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

#5 The Wyatt Family appears inside HIAC, helps Strowman win

Could Strowman align with his brothers yet again?

Roman Reigns has ensured that The Shield is back together to serve as his insurance policy on RAW. Maybe Braun Strowman has an insurance policy of his own to keep the Hounds at bay at Hell in a Cell. Maybe the plan is for Bray Wyatt to get the Wyatt Family back on RAW, to feud with The Shield in months to follow.

Wyatt is currently directionless because of the real life injury to his 'Woken' partner. The Wyatt Family could just appear inside the cage, and take Reigns out. The Shield will not be able to interfere, because, well, they have no real magical powers, to the best of our limited knowledge.

But the good news then, is that The Shield and The Wyatt Family could certainly battle over the coming months on RAW. And this is a feud that I'm sure not too many fans may mind. Plus, imagine a monster holding the prestigious Universal Championship.

