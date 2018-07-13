5 Potential Finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

So much could happen in this match at Extreme Rules

This past week of RAW saw the lowest television rating in history. Yet, at the same time stock prices are at an all-time high. These are strange times for WWE and one realizes that Extreme Rules could be a big stage for the company. Especially if Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will main event the whole card. How does one stop the audience from not abandoning the event?

In this article, I shall explore five possible scenarios. Leave a comment and let me know your thoughts. How do you think this match will eventually play out?

I think it is safe to assume that this match has massive Universal Championship implications. With that in mind, let's explore 5 potential finishes for the match.



#5 Roman Reigns wins clean

Is it time for The Big Dog to claim his yard?

When Roman Reigns says that WWE is his yard, his promo signifies a certain truth. It refers to the fact that he is the top guy in the company and will be the featured attraction, whether fans accept him or not. How often have we seen him take a pin over the past few years? How often have we seen him lose on pay-per-view?

I think it is extremely possible that Roman Reigns lays Bobby Lashley out and picks up the big win. This would take him back into the Universal Championship picture and set the stage for him to become a full-time champion. I think a title change at SummerSlam is quite imminent in light of certain events at UFC.

Will fans revolt and leave the building if Roman Reigns stands tall again? I have a feeling that they quite possibly could!