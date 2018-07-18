Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Potential Finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley Next Week

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.38K   //    18 Jul 2018, 09:39 IST

Who will be the next contender for the Universal Championship?
After months of no news, Kurt Angle gave an ultimatum to the Universal Champion. He put together two triple threat matches on RAW this week. Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley emerged as the winners of their respective matches. The two bulls will battle it out next week to determine who goes on to face Lesnar.

Who will be The Beast Incarnate's next opponent? Why, it will be one of these two men. As I will explore in the following pages, it could be both of these men.

So, that brings me to the big question at hand- how will this match play out? In this article, I shall outline 5 possible scenarios for the same.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

Leave a comment and let me know your thoughts about the finish!

#5 Bobby Lashley wins clean

This is, unfortunately, the least likely scenario of the lot
Many fans were stunned when Lashley pinned Roman Reigns clean at Extreme Rules. One of our own writers speculated that the win was only a decoy for Roman Reigns to get one up at a later date, at a more meaningful match. Lashley only pinned Reigns in a match with no stakes, so that Reigns could get his win back in a match with actual stakes.

In the unlikely event that Lashley does score a clean victory, he will go on to face Brock Lesnar in the dream match that fans have yearned for, for a long time now. It will be a battle between two men trained in Mixed Martial Arts. It will be a fabulous contest that many have yearned to see, even when both men were in different companies.

I would certainly like to see this match transpire and this is the finish I'll be hoping for. Can Lashley counter Reigns' spear into his own spear, one more time?

Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
