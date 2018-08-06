Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Potential Finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.07K   //    06 Aug 2018, 09:50 IST

Let's speculate about the biggest match of the summer, readers!

Brock Lesnar defeated Goldberg to become the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 33. Since then, he has put away almost every opponent with utmost ease. At SummerSlam, he goes up against a man who's failed to defeat him twice this year- The Big Dog. Will the result be any different, this time around?

Let us speculate about 5 potential finishes for this massive match. Will the match end with one of the two men picking up a clean pinfall? Or instead, will it end with a surprise finish that nobody saw coming?

At this stage, all we can do is speculate. Therefore, I invite you folks to leave a comment in the section below and let me know how you think this match will play out at SummerSlam.

Right now, your guess is as good as mine!

#5 Brock Lesnar retains his championship clean, once again

Could Brock Lesnar defeat Roman Reigns to still remain the Universal Champion?

Brock Lesnar has been showcased as a powerhouse during his current run as champion. So many superstars have stood in his path, but each one has been mowed down with utmost ease, time and time again. While the rumour mills suggest that his time as champion is coming to an end, what if WWE shocks us all?

I can absolutely imagine Brock Lesnar demolishing Roman Reigns and walking away as the Universal Champion. Isn't this exactly what happened at WrestleMania 34 when everyone assumed that we were in for a title change? Isn't this exactly what happened at the Greatest Royal Rumble, which was assumed as the site of Reigns being crowned champion?

The fact of the matter is that while many assume they know what Vince McMahon is thinking, most fans haven't a clue! Do not be surprised if you see Brock Lesnar still standing tall as the reigning, defending, undisputed champion.

Riju Dasgupta
