5 Potential Finishes For Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.97K   //    13 Aug 2018, 09:42 IST

We could be in for quite a match at SummerSlam
To many fans, who may be disillusioned with Roman Reigns getting far too many shots at the Universal Championship, this is the real main event. Alexa Bliss has reigned supreme over the women's division for far too long, thus far. It's time for a new champion in the eyes of many fans. Will Ronda Rousey be able to dethrone The Goddess from her perch?

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

In this article, I shall look at 5 potential finishes for this massive SummerSlam match. Let me know your thoughts and feelings, in the comments below. Who do you think will come out of this match as the winner?

However, do remember that Alexa Bliss has been portrayed as one cunning superstar, thus far. Expect her to have a contingency plan or two, up her sleeve.

Here's my personal analysis of the match championship match!

#5 Alexa Bliss gets herself disqualified

Could we see The Goddess up to her wily tricks?
Let's get this possibility out of the way first. It is extremely unlikely that a big title match will end in such a disappointing finish on a stage such as SummerSlam. But knowing Alexa Bliss and how she's been booked thus far, she will try everything in her power to retain her RAW Women's Championship.

This could include using the same championship to lose the match and retain the RAW Women's title. The only rationale for a finish of this nature could be to set up a stipulation match for a pay-per-view down the line. Maybe she just runs away from Rousey, like she's been known to do in the past, invoking the dreaded ten count.

Something tells me that this is not how the match will go down, though. If it does, there will be a lot of disappointed fans.

