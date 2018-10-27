5 Potential Finishes For Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella at WWE Evolution

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.51K // 27 Oct 2018, 17:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will emerge as the Raw Women's Champion?

Ronda Rousey is the Raw Women's Champion after being catapulted to the top since joining the WWE. Since her arrival, she's tangled with Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, toppled Nia Jax and taught Alexa Bliss a lesson.

Now she finds herself up against Nikki Bella, who has won countless women's championships, successfully launched two reality television shows and returned to action following a life-threatening neck injury.

It may not have been the main event people were wanting to see for WWE Evolution, but both women have really stepped up on television and via social media to build the match up and it certainly can't be denied that this is the biggest match the WWE could have in the women's division in terms of mainstream appeal.

But, how will it go down? How will Nikki Bella vs Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Title finish when the dust has settled?

#5. Ronda Rousey squashes Nikki Bella

'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey makes short work of Alexa Bliss (get it)

Ronda Rousey is no ordinary woman. We've seen her do things we haven't seen anyone else do. She manhandled Nia Jax with a Judo Throw, she embarrassed Alexa Bliss with a squash match to win the title, she shut Stephanie McMahon up.

Is she about to prove why she's the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet' and do the same thing to Nikki Bella? Could Ronda Rousey set foot inside that ring for Evolution and embarrass 'Fearless Nikki' by completely dominating her and beating her in a matter of minutes?

Sure, it wouldn't be much of a main event match, but it would suitably get the message across that Ronda Rousey is a supernatural talent in the women's division and it will take someone incredible to beat her.

Quite who that would be is anyone's guess given that neither Charlotte nor Asuka feel as special as they once did and there isn't really anyone else.

1 / 5 NEXT