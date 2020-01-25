5 Potential Finishes for the Women's Royal Rumble match - Injured WWE Superstar returns, Massive swerve

Nia Jax could be the winner of the Rumble match

Can you believe that we are only days removed from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view? This is an event that people look forward to every year, because of the sheer amount of unpredictability it promises.

Honestly, this year, the women's Royal Rumble match seems a lot more exciting than the men's match, owing to the fact that we know most of the field in the men's match already. With regard to the women, we have no clue as to who the entrants will be, and this keeps things very exciting indeed.

It's almost a certainty that Roman Reigns will win the men's Royal Rumble match but in the case of the women, it's significantly harder to predict who will win the contest. Could we see a returning WWE Superstar pick up a big win?

#5 Nia Jax makes a huge return, wins the whole Royal Rumble match

There's a big unresolved storyline in WWE and it concerns Nia Jax who's currently out, nursing an injury. Jax and Becky Lynch have unresolved business with one another and honestly speaking, this is a feud that is worthy of a WrestleMania spot, especially if you consider that the most iconic moment in modern wrestling since CM Punk's pipebomb happened as a result of a botch from Nia Jax.

The image of Becky Lynch with blood streaming down her face has become iconic and if Nia Jax does return for a spell and challenges Becky Lynch, it would certainly make many headlines indeed. The actual match may or may not be as good as a match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, or Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch, but there's a story in place already and WWE would be crazy to not capitalize on it.

