5 Potential Finishes For Triple H vs. The Undertaker

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.81K   //    05 Sep 2018, 09:49 IST

Every time they have fought, the results have been explosive
Every time they have fought, the results have been explosive

They are two of the greatest superstars of all time. Triple H and The Undertaker will wage war for the very last time, in Melbourne, on October 6. And Shawn Michaels has confirmed his attendance at the event as well. So much could go down when these legendary figures do battle!

I will be watching all the action live, as I am sure all of you will. For now, I can only speculate and guess how this match will eventually go down. Leave your own comments in the section below.

Do you think The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels did a good job of hyping up this bout on RAW? Do you think Mick Foley, who appears next week, will get involved as well?

So much could happen when these two legends collide in Melbourne, next month.

#5 Triple H wins clean

As unlikely as this possibility sounds, Triple H is clearly a legend
As unlikely as this possibility sounds, Triple H is clearly a legend

The Undertaker has been one of the most strongly booked performers in the history of WWE, in my opinion. Therefore, seeing him take a clean pin is a rare sight indeed. Therefore, Triple H heads into this iconic match as the clear underdog.

Very few of the legends involved in the video package actually picked him as the potential winner because of the very same reason that I've outlined here. Therefore, it is easy to forget that Triple H is also one of the greatest of all time. A performer that has done it all and more in WWE, and still continues to do so at the highest level.

Maybe one pedigree will not do the trick, but a handful of them could keep The Undertaker down. Sure, this is the rarest possibility of the lot, but one that could certainly happen.

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
