5 potential finishes to New Day vs John Morrison & The Miz’s SmackDown Tag Team Championship match

Who will come out on top in the battle between four veterans?

The New Day have been one of WWE’s most dominant factions and are now a household name in the WWE Universe. They are a success story in the pro wrestling industry, both in the ring and elsewhere.

Since the arrival of John Morrison on the January 3 episode of SmackDown, we’ve seen The Miz change and form a team with The Shaman of Sexy once again. The two men, who were former Tag Team Champions, are now on the hunt for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and will meet the Champions at Super ShowDown.

They earned the opportunity to challenge the Champions by defeating Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, and The Revival in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match.

While Miz and Morrison already seem ready to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, the company may look to keep the titles on New Day for a while longer.

In this article, we'll look at the 5 possible endings to the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match between New Day and Miz & Morrison at Super ShowDown.

#5 The New Day retain the titles

Will the New Day survive another pair of challengers to retain their title?

Having won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships no less than five times in their career, there is no doubting The New Day’s abilities inside the ring.

With Xavier Woods out of the picture, Kofi Kingston and Big E have done extremely well in holding the faction together, continuing their antics and increasing the faction's popularity.

While SmackDown has some great tag teams in the form of The Revival, Heavy Machinery, The Usos, and Miz & Morrison, we have seen New Day remain at the top, clearly showing why they are considered the best in WWE.

Continuing their success and popularity, we could watch the duo pull off another great victory at an overseas show. John Morrison and The Miz are outstanding performers, and we can expect the match between the two teams to be top-notch.

However, The New Day will likely retain their SmackDown Tag Team Championships at the event after giving the heels a good fight. This could allow the rivalry between New Day and Miz and Morrison to stretch for some time before the heels manage to pick up the titles on their way to Elimination Chamber.

