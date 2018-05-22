5 potential main events for All In

Are you All In?

Harry Kettle FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 22 May 2018, 23:27 IST 11.59K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Are you All In?

The iconic All In event is now just over three months away, and following the recent press conference, the excitement is really starting to build.

As more and more high-level names are added to the card, it's easy to see why the 10,000-seater show is already sold out. It's starting to look like we're in for one hell of a night in Chicago, and Cody Rhodes and The Bucks deserve a great deal of credit for what they've been able to accomplish thus far.

Now, as we get closer and closer, it's time to start thinking about what the main event match will be. We've already had one bout that's been announced, but with so many possible superstars being confirmed already, it's hard to imagine what they'll end up going with.

With that being said, here are five potential main events for All In.

#5 Cody Rhodes vs. Nick Aldis

Could this turn people off?

Rhodes is set to challenge for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at All In, as was announced at the press conference.

Now, while many fans are automatically assuming that it'll be the main event of the evening, that may not be the case.

In fact, as you'll soon see with the rest of the list, we're not entirely convinced that'll be the bout which eventually happens.

While Aldis is someone that deserves a hell of a lot more credit than he gets for his talents, we just can't imagine that this will be what they decide to go with.

Of course, because of the prestige which the NWA title has, we simply had to include it on this list - because there's always a chance they'll have it close the show.