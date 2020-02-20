5 potential matches for Mansoor at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

Who will the hometown sweetheart face at Super ShowDown?

WWE will be heading East to Saudi Arabia once again to continue their partnership with the Kingdom. On February 27, 2020, the company will host another edition of the WWE Super ShowDown pay-per-view. During the event, both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship will be defended, with both the clashes set to produce exciting matches.

While several matches for the event have been announced, fans are waiting to see who Mansoor, WWE’s first Saudi-born Superstar, will face during the event.

During last year’s event, Mansoor won a 51-Man Battle Royal, last eliminating Elias. During 2019's Crown Jewel, he defeated Cesaro in his hometown that triggered wild celebrations in the crowd.

Similarly, we are expecting Mansoor to get a booking for the event for a chance to make another impact on home soil before returning to the States to continue making a mark for his nation.

In this article, we will look at the five possible matches Mansoor could compete in at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 this year.

#5 Akira Tozawa

The Stamina Monster can make anyone look good in the ring

Akira Towaza was once a prominent Superstar in the Cruiserweight division. The Stamina Monster has given us some of the topmost matches in 205 Live, but he hasn’t been as lucky as some other performers in the locker room.

In 2017, Towaza went on to win the Cruiserweight Championship but lost it to Neville less than a week later. Since then, he has won the 24/7 Championship once but failed to win any big matches in a long time.

Mansoor could find a tough opponent in the Japanese-born Superstar as Tozawa has a habit of giving his opponents great matches and making them seem better than they already are.

A match against Tozawa could give Mansoor a chance to perform well just like he got at the previous event when he battled Cesaro. Just like Cesaro, Tozawa could give a tough fight to Mansoor before taking the loss from him.

Since both men will be of equal size, the victory could also open the doors for Mansoor to get matches on 205 Live and potentially get into the NXT Cruiserweight Championship picture down the road.

