5 potential matches we could see at WrestleMania 35

James Ojuoke FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 04 Sep 2018, 21:47 IST

WrestleMania 35 will be held on April 7 2019, at MetLife Stadium

WrestleMania is the WWE's biggest event of the year. WWE is already planning matches for their big event at MetLife Stadium next year. The event is known to showcase some of the biggest matches ever. Dream match-ups that fans yearn for are normally witnessed at the grand stage.

The tradition will continue at WrestleMania 35 as some of the biggest matches will take place. From retirement to championship contests, the event at MetLife Stadium is going to be electric. Here are 5 blockbuster matches we could see at WrestleMania 35.

#5 Kevin Owens vs Finn Balor

Kevin Owens and Finn Balor are both former NXT champions

In a recent interview conducted just prior to the 2018 SummerSlam with CBS Sports, Kevin Owens spoke about his dream opponent for WrestleMania 35. He says if the booking was left to him, there's one man who he would face.

This man is non other than The Demon himself, Finn Balor. Balor and Owens are best friends in real life, and have both come a long way with regards the successes they have achieved in WWE.

The two have been able to put on great matches and enjoy good chemistry inside the squared circle. A match between them at The Biggest Event of the Year would be truly mouth-watering, and would have the fans at the edge of their seats.

Owens is currently penciled to feud with Bobby Lashley after he attacked Lashley from behind, and Power-Bombed him on the apron on Raw. Balor on the other hand, was defeated by Strowman after a Power-Slam this past Monday night on Raw, and has no clear direction at this point.

