5 Potential New Opponents for Adam Page at AEW's 'Double or Nothing'

Over the past few days, the rumour mill has been running wild with bad news about AEW's Double or Nothing, and it has been all but confirmed that PAC will no longer be wrestling Adam Page at the companies debut show. Dave Meltzer has reported that it's due to 'creative differences', with speculation that PAC was going over Page here, but refused to lose to Kenny Omega at a later date, but regardless, it's a big time disappointment.

There's also the big possibility that it's a work, but airing on the side of caution, today we've decided to assume that it's a legitimate situation, and will be looking at alternatives for AEW's next big star.

So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look a few days into the future for All Elite Wrestling's 'Double or Nothing', and give you 5 possible replacements for PAC if he will indeed not be wrestling Adam Page.

#5 Joey Janela

This one is last on our list given that the two wrestled at All In back in September, but given how fun and exciting of a match it was, there's a certain possibility that they could lean on it again for a fun, hardcore style match.

Janela has already been announced for the Casino Battle Royale, and it's clear that he's a rising star within the wrestling business, so perhaps a win there would be better for him, but we've seen how fun this contest could be.

Ultimately, this one is very unlikely, but given the lack of top stars the company has (that isn't already in a match on the show), Janela is a real possibility. There are also a few surprises AEW could throw our way, but if they want to go with someone already on the roster, The Bad Boy is a great alternative.

