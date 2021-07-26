5 potential opponents for Becky Lynch when she returns

Becky Lynch is one of the most exciting women on the WWE roster. She has been away for more than a year now as she took time away from the ring to give birth.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch welcomed their first child, Roux, to the world in December last year. Lynch has not been seen in a WWE ring since she left the company last year, but has been teasing a return for some time.

Now, with the wrestling audience back, it’s only a matter of time before Lynch returns to the ring as well.

With that being the case, in this article, we will look into five potential opponents for Becky Lynch when she finally returns to WWE.

#5 Superstars Becky Lynch could face: Charlotte Flair

Charlotte flipping off the crowd after a loud "We want Becky!" chant broke out! 🤣 #MITB pic.twitter.com/d7WipElCoW — 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 19, 2021

Charlotte Flair is one of the most obvious choices for Becky Lynch to face when she returns. Now that Nikki A.S.H is the WWE RAW Women’s Champion, she should hold the title for some time. This means that while Charlotte Flair should still be looking to get her title back, she should not have an easy time of it.

She could be in a feud with Rhea Ripley, but better than that for her, would be a feud with Becky Lynch herself.

Becky and Charlotte have natural chemistry together, be it from their real-life friendship or their previous feuds. While this is a feud that fans have seen before, seeing it again, when it’s Becky Lynch returning to the ring after so long would be something that could work well.

Breastfeeding at home and still the most over woman in the division. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 20, 2021

Given the time that Lynch has spent away from the ring, defeating Charlotte Flair in a feud would immediately establish her credentials. It would not hurt Charlotte either, as her matches with Lynch have always been some of the best moments of her career so far.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush