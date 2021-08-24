5 potential opponents for Becky Lynch after she returned to WWE as a heel

After months of anticipation, Becky Lynch is finally back in WWE. The Man immediately picked up from where she left off by winning a major title at SummerSlam.

However, Lynch did so in the most frustrating way possible. She squashed Bianca Belair in 26 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, which was intended to turn her heel. Yes, that's right, the biggest female babyface in wrestling entertainment has returned as a villain.

Interestingly, Lynch reportedly requested to turn heel herself. This gives fans confidence that she will have some amount of input into her character and storylines, thus ensuring an enjoyable SmackDown Women's Title reign.

Lynch could defend her newly won belt against a variety of opponents on the blue brand, all of whom could create magic alongside The Man.

Here are five potential opponents for Becky Lynch during her SmackDown Women's Championship reign. Who do you think should win the title from her? Let us know in the comments section below.

#5 Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

The most obvious choice of opponent is Bianca Belair, who was made to look weak against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. The latter hit her with a cheap shot and then a Man-handle Slam to win the match.

This could be the start of a compelling rivalry between the only two female stars who have won in the main event spot of WrestleMania. There must be a proper explanation for Belair's embarrassing loss, which could come through a callback from three years ago.

In 2018, Becky Lynch crashed Charlotte’s speech to the NXT women at the WWE PC.



Her key advice - “You gotta strike them before they strike you”



Bianca Belair is standing behind Becky as Becky says this…



At Summerslam, Becky struck Bianca before Bianca could strike her. pic.twitter.com/lgeXaYKSJA — Andrew (@whyyoustooopid) August 23, 2021

In the tweet embedded above, Lynch can be seen citing her advice to the women of NXT back in 2018. Belair stood in the background as The Man spoke about striking first in WWE.

This callback can lead to an intense series of matches, as The EST is quite competitive.

Both stars have the ability to create magic in the ring, as evidenced by the SummerSlam crowd's excitement when the bell rang for their "match." Becky Lynch may yet improve Bianca Belair's stock as a main-event star by properly selling for her incredible power and moveset.

In fact, Belair could even win back her SmackDown Women's Championship, especially if WWE tells a long-term story with her. Either way, the SummerSlam squash was not the end of the world for her.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry