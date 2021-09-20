5 Potential opponents for Brock Lesnar if he moves back to RAW

Brock Lesnar recently made quite the impact when he returned to WWE at SummerSlam.

It has since been revealed that Lesnar will take on Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel next month, but there have also been several hints that The Beast could be heading to RAW.

The annual WWE Draft takes place in a few weeks and a loss in the Middle East could signify the end of Brock Lesnar's feud with Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

If WWE decides to send the former World Champion over to RAW, then there are a number of potential candidates queuing up for a shot at Lesnar.

#5. Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has been pushing for a match against Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley recently lost the WWE Championship to Big E when the New Day star cashed in his Money In the Bank contract. Lashley will be given the chance to regain his Championship in a week's time at Extreme Rules, but if he's unable to win back the title, then he could turn his attention to Brock Lesnar.

Lashley has noted that he has wanted a match against Lesnar since returning to WWE in 2018. Both The Almighty and The Beast have a background in MMA and it's obvious that Lashley wants to test his mettle against the best.

It was rumored the match was planned for this year, but Brock Lesnar surprisingly made his return to WWE on SmackDown instead. Once Lesnar's feud with Roman Reigns comes to an end, there is nothing stopping WWE from pushing forward the money match between Lashley and The Beast. If booked correctly, the feud could culminate at WrestleMania 38 next year.

WWE has been booking on the fly lately and there have been a lot of questionable last-minute decisions. With Survivor Series and The Royal Rumble coming up, it would be interesting to see if WWE are able to stretch this feud over the next few months. Lashley vs Lesnar is a marquee match and if the company is not planning on a rematch between Reigns and Lesnar then this is a good alternative.

