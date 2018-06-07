5 Potential opponents for Jeff Hardy

Will Jeff Hardy defend his championship at Money in the Bank?

Jeff Hardy defeated Jinder Mahal to secure his first championship

Jeff Hardy is currently in his first reign as the United States Champion. However, there are plenty of challengers ready to dethrone him. At Money in the Bank Hardy currently has no challenger. Ultimately WWE could be safeguarding him due to his recent injury. However, who could be a future challenger?

With most of the SmackDown roster vying to become Money in the Bank (MITB), it leaves Hardy's future unset. Moreover, there are plenty of individuals not involved in the MITB ladder match who possess the talent to challenge Hardy. It just depends on who accepts the challenge.

Who will defeat Jeff Hardy?

#5 Shelton Benjamin

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin were a decent tag team

Shelton Benjamin has been under-utilized since returning to WWE. Once a prolific member of both Raw and SmackDown, he achieved great success in the company. However, presently Benjamin requires direction. A direction which has a purpose and would be beneficial. After all, he certainly deserves it.

Performing everywhere during his career, he also boasts an amateur wrestling background. He is a former multi-time champion but has never been world champion. It is questionable why he has not reached that pinnacle. However, with his efforts recently on SmackDown Live it is evident he can still perform to a high standard, see his match against AJ Styles below.

With excellent aerial abilities, technical wrestling, and an intriguing ring presence he could be a future world champion. However, at present his best option would be to challenge Jeff Hardy. Historically the United States championship has been a platform for progression. Therefore, with Benjamin's ring credentials and experience he would match well with Hardy.

Could Benjamin re-capture the United States championship?