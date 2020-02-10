5 Potential opponents for Aleister Black at WrestleMania 36

Black is one of the most well-rounded performers in the company

One of the most dominant Superstars on the main roster today, Aleister Black is yet to find his footing after arriving on the big scene almost a year ago.

The former NXT Champion missed a large part of 2019 due to a lack of creative direction. Despite putting on spectacular matches on RAW, the Dutch Destroyer is starting to become an afterthought in a highly-stacked roster.

After a high-profile feud against Buddy Murphy which saw him pick up three consecutive victories, many thought that Black will be getting the singles' push that he deserves. But, that sadly hasn't been the case.

While Black is racking up quick victories every single week on RAW, it is usually against enhancement or lower-tier talents which has become repetitive and monotonous. Take this week, for instance, where he faced off against Eric Young to a silent crowd, which is saying something, given how hot the crowd was for the rest of the show.

Black's connection with the crowd has taken a severe hit despite his incredible performance. The company has put very little effort into presenting Black as someone whom the fans can get behind.

He hasn't been a part of any major storyline and his character arc throughout his main roster run has been quite bland. In today's work rate era, it is hard to expect someone to get someone over with the fans purely based on their in-ring acumen.

Black is someone who has delivered every time an opportunity has been afforded to him. WrestleMania 36 is going to be an important event in Black's career as his position on the card will be an indication of how the company perceives him going into the future.

Here are five potential opponents for Aleister Black at WrestleMania 36:

#5 Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley

When Bobby Lashley returned to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 34, everyone believed the Colorado-native was going to right the wrongs of his previous run with the company.

Despite being billed as an unstoppable force, Lashley's first stint with WWE didn't exactly pan out the way everyone had hoped. He did win the US and ECW Championship and feuded with the boss, Vince McMahon, but was never able to win the big one.

Following his departure from WWE, Lashley would make a huge splash in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling where he would become one of the most dominant champions in the promotion's history. The former Intercontinental Champion would transition into a career in Mixed Martial Arts, performing for various organizations all across the globe.

Lashley vs Black will be an interesting clash of styles. We haven't seen Black go up against an opponent as physically intimidating as Lashley. Both Black and Lashley have an extensive background in different martial art disciplines. It will be quite a sight to see Lashley's raw power go up against Black's array of powerful strikes and kicks.

