5 Potential Opponents for Asuka at WrestleMania 35

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.84K // 07 Jan 2019, 16:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Asuka ended 2018 on a high note by winning the SmackDown Women's Championship

After starting 2018 by winning the inaugural women's Royal Rumble match and going through one of the worst phases in her WWE career, Asuka finally ended 2018 on a high note as she defeated Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Tables Ladders and Chairs Match at TLC to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. This is Asuka's first stint with the title as she has previously challenged Charlotte Flair and Carmella for the said title on multiple occasions but failed.

Her loss to Charlotte at WrestleMania 34, which ended her undefeated streak, put the Empress on a downward spiral where a lost a plethora of tag team and singles matches. Asuka's win at TLC is a clear indication that the company has big plans for her going into WrestleMania 35.

With Becky Lynch in all probability locking horns with Ronda Rousey at The Grandest Stage, the Empress has only a handful of credible opponents left. She has already faced almost the entire SmackDown women's roster and given how the blue brand's women's division is, none of the superstars barring Lynch and Charlotte seems like credible opponents for the Empress.

Here are five potential opponents for Asuka at WrestleMania 35:

#5 Charlotte Flair

The Queen and The Empress had the Match of the Night at WrestleMania 34

We are starting off the list with perhaps the most obvious choice of the lot. The Queen and The Empress had clashed at WrestleMania 34 where Charlotte broke Asuka's undefeated streak. The slump that Asuka went through after her loss to Charlotte saw her being relegated to pre-show matches or being absent from TV for weeks. Asuka finally managed to get over the Queen at TLC when she won the SmackDown Women's Championship in a TLC Match, which also had Becky Lynch.

Another reason why we have put Charlotte in this list is due to the fact that we want to see Becky Lynch face Ronda Rousey in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 35. While we have totally loved Flair's recent transformation, we believe that Lynch deserves it more than she does. Asuka and Flair are currently tied at 1-1 in singles matches and the prospect of the two locking horns once again on The Grandest Stage is very exciting.

There isn't much to say about Asuka and Charlotte's in-ring acumen as we believe that the duo are two of the best female athletes on the main roster. Their match at WrestleMania 34 was one of the best matches in WrestleMania history and we believe that the duo would create magic once again if they clash at WrestleMania 35.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement