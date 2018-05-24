5 potential title opponents for Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has reigned as Universal champion for what seems an eternity. However, his reign will end. Who can defeat Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar has almost overcome CM Punk's 434 day WWE Championship reign.

The Universal Championship is relatively new in WWE. Brock Lesnar is the current champion but sporadically performs. Therefore, fans are left wondering the future of both Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship.

In recent times Lesnar has defended against; Braun Strowman, Goldberg, Samoa Joe, and Roman Reigns. Therefore, who is left to challenge Lesnar? Also, with Money in the Bank approaching who could cash in on Lesnar?

Here are five opponents who could challenge Brock Lesnar.

#5 Elias

Elias is arguably the greatest overall entertainer of Raw

Elias debuted for NXT in 2014 and eventually progressed to the Raw brand. On Raw Elias has garnered immense popularity through his excellent character efforts.

Nearly every week fans witness Elias performing on his guitar and degrading the home crowd. Overall, his character is achieving huge reactions from the audience.

WWE has afforded time and effort into Elias in recent months. Moreover, they have inserted him into stellar storylines. Although he worked with Braun Strowman, he deserves a decent spot to shine.

Therefore, with Brock Lesnar requiring an opponent, WWE could place Elias in this position. Furthermore, with Elias' excellent microphone skills he could match the tenacity of Paul Heyman, advocating for his client. Summarily, Elias has solid credentials to challenge Lesnar. Could WWE play it out in this way?