5 potential opponents for Brock Lesnar after WWE SummerSlam 2017

Who can step up to face The Beast Incarnate next?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 21 Aug 2017, 23:00 IST

Who's next for The Beast Incarnate?

Well, that was one hell of a main event at WWE Summerslam 2017. The Fatal 4-way match that saw Brock Lesnar defend his position as the reigning, defending, undisputed WWE Universal Champion against Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe, was far better than anyone ever expected it to be and proved to be a masterpiece.

But, with the dust settled and the big WWE pay-per-views coming thick and fast, one wonders what's next for "The Beast Incarnate"? Who can step up and challenge for the top belt on Monday Night Raw after three of the brand's most fearsome competitors failed to stop Lesnar at "The Biggest Party of the Summer"?

It is certainly an intriguing scenario and one that allows us professional wrestling fans to speculate and fantasize about what comes next. If the rumours of another potential Superstar Shakeup are true, then it brings more factors into the equation over from Smackdown Live.

So, without any further ado, let's get into our list of 5 potential opponents for Brock Lesnar after WWE Summerslam 2017:

#5 Randy Orton

Orton will have payback on his mind

We start things off with the most unlikely entry on this list but one that has possibilities due to the aforementioned potential Superstar Shakeup. If there is indeed going to be a swap of brands for the WWE's biggest competitors, it's most likely that Randy Orton will be heading over to Monday Night Raw.

His character has become stale on Smackdown Live and there no great feuds left for "The Viper" on Tuesday nights, so it would make sense for him to start afresh on the red brand. And what better way to start afresh than with a shot at WWE Universal Championship.

Remember, Orton still has a score to settle with "The Beast Incarnate" after the brutal beatdown he suffered last year during the main event of WWE Summerslam 2016. So, it would make sense to see the 13-time World Champion make a play for the top prize on Raw.