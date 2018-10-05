5 Potential Opponents for Cody at WrestleKingdom 13

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 133 // 05 Oct 2018, 22:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Dual Champ needs an opponent for January 4th

Cody defeated Juice Robinson to capture the IWGP United States Championship at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Fighting Spirit Unleashed this past Sunday. With this win, Cody is now a holder to two Championships as the grandson of a plumber had won the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship from Nick Aldis at ALL IN.

With his win, Cody became the second member from the Bullet Club after its inaugural champion and the reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega. While Cody has set his sights on the Heavyweight title and challenged Omega and Ibushi to a match at King of Pro Wrestling, we don't see the American Nightmare winning the strap anytime soon.

With New Japan's flagship event only three months away, the champ needs an opponent to challenge him for the US Title.

Here are five potential opponents for Cody at WrestleKingdom 13.

#5 Bad Luck Fale

The Underboss Bad Luck Fale

The Underboss Bad Luck Fale has been on the sidelines for far too long. The founding member of the Bullet Club has been in the background for a long time and the recent Elite-BCOG storyline is the perfect opportunity for the Tongan to challenge Cody for the IWGP United States Championship.

Fale has one of the most prominent figures in New Japan. The Bullet Club was basically the idea of Prince Devitt turning heel on his long-time partner, Taguchi and having Fale would act as his bouncer. The stable grew into a group of foreign wrestlers who started taking over the company, winning championships left, right and center. It was during this time that Fale would win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura at Dominion in 2014.

Fale would win the Never Open weight 6-Man Tag team Match on three occasions but a singles title has alluded the Underboss for more a long time. A match against Cody on January 4 will revive the Tongan's singles Carrer and he deserves this opportunity given how loyal he has been to New Japan.

1 / 5 NEXT