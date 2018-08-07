5 Potential opponents for Kenny Omega at 'ALL IN'

Who will the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion at ALL IN?

We are just weeks away from probably the biggest and the most eagerly anticipated wrestling show of the year, ALL IN. The self-financed show by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks has been generating an enormous amount of buzz ever since it was announced. The show has some of the biggest stars in the independent circuit today with the likes of Pentagon Jr., Fenix, Rey Mysterio, Kazuchika Okada, Jay Lethal and Kenny Omega announced for the event.

It was recently announced that the show will be broadcasted live on PPV and on FITE TV app and the first hour of the show will be broadcasted exclusively on the WGN America. This is truly an indication of how strong the 'ALL IN' brand in the past few months.

The 'ALL IN' team has been announcing matches for the event regularly via their Social media accounts. The show will feature the very first meeting between Kazuchika Okada and The Villian Marty Scrull. The Young Bucks will team up with their Golden Elite stablemate Kota Ibushi to take on the team of Rey Mysterio, Fenix, and Bandido. Also on the card, Arrow star Stephen Amell will be locking horns with Socal Uncensored member Christopher Daniels and Adam 'Hangman' Page will be taking on Joey Janella and Cody will be taking on Nick Aldis for the latter's NWA World's Heavyweight Championship.

But one name that doesn't have a match announced for the show as of yet is Kenny Omega. The Best Bout Machine's name has been conspicuously missing from the slew of matches announced for the show in the past few months. The current IWGP Champion was expected to team up with Young Bucks for a trios tag team match but now with the Bucks teaming with Ibushi, it seems like Omega will be a part of a marquee singles match in Chicago.

Here are five potential opponents for Kenny Omega at 'ALL IN':

#5 Tetsuya Naito

Naito and Omega create magic every time they step in the ring together

Considered the most popular star in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Tetsuya Naito has created magic every time he has stepped in the ring with Kenny Omega with the most recent one being their excellent block match at the ongoing G1 Climax.

Naito and Omega have a very long history in the New Japan and it's time that they lock horns in the United States. With Omega needing an opponent at September 1, Naito can step up and challenge the Best Bout Machine to a match at 'ALL IN' for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Naito with his unique mannerisms and Omega with his innovative moves set will surely enthrall the fans at ringside in the Sears Center. Naito Vs Omega has the ability to steal the show in any part of the world and this is precisely the leader of LIJ (Los Ignorables de Japon) is on this list.

