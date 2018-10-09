5 potential opponents for Rey Mysterio after his return to WWE

Aarti Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 09 Oct 2018, 10:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cena vs Mysterio

Recently it was announced that WWE wrestler Rey Mysterio has signed a new 2-year deal with the company, and will be back in the ring soon.

In the past few weeks, he has been rumoured to appear at the 1000th episode of SmackDown Live. However, the WWE itself broke the news via their twitter account that the former World Heavyweight Champion will return to the blue brand after 4 years.

His return is expected to be a long one, as it will allow him to work with many young talents. Here are such 5 wrestlers Mysterio could have a feud with.

#5 Rey Mysterio vs The Miz

Old rivalry with a new story

WWE Super Show-Down proved to be a bad day for The Miz as he lost his #1 contender match against Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship.

Currently his rival Bryan is scheduled to face WWE Champion AJ Styles at the upcoming Crown Jewel event. Now it's safe to say that The Miz will have to wait for a few more weeks to continue his feud with Daniel Bryan, until then, he could start a feud with Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio vs The Miz has the potential to become one of the best feuds in the WWE, as we all know the build-up job would be done perfectly.

If we assume that Bryan is going to defeat Styles at Crown Jewel, then these two wrestlers could have a match for the title shot. 7 years ago we saw the WWE Championship Tournament finals between Mysterio and Miz in which the Mexican Luchador came out victorious as the new WWE Champion.

It would be too early for Mysterio to involve himself in the title picture, but as the history suggests, WWE always does what they want to, and with that being noted, it is a possibility.

1 / 5 NEXT