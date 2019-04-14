5 potential opponents for Sasha Banks outside WWE

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 248 // 14 Apr 2019, 13:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Boss deserves better

One of the biggest news stories to have come out of WrestleMania weekend is the situation surrounding Sasha Banks. It all started with Banks pulling out of an appearance at The Wendy Williams Show at the last minute due to personal reasons.

The Boss was reportedly very upset with the finish to the Women's Tag Team Championships and even tried to quit the company as she felt that she and Bayley should have a strong run with the titles to bring credibility to the newly-minted championships. But, the Boston-native wasn't granted her release as the management is asking her to take a few weeks to think about it, which is why she was not seen on the RAW after WrestleMania.

Despite being one of the torchbearers of the Women's Revolution in WWE, Sasha's career has been on a downhill for the past two and a half years. Her feud against Charlotte Flair in 2016 and the series of matches that the duo put up throughout the year would pave the way for women being in the main event spot. But, somewhere down the line, The Boss got lost in the shuffle and was reduced to being another face on RAW. She had to wait for another year and a half before finally getting a title opportunity against Ronda Rousey at the Royal Rumble.

Although she became the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bayley, the duo couldn't elevate the championships as one would've hoped.

Banks is one of the best female performers in the company right now and losing her would be a huge blow to Vince McMahon & Co. Banks would be lapped up by independent promotions if she decides to leave WWE.

Here are five opponents for The Boss outside WWE:

#5 Gail Kim

Gail Kim is the first female superstar to be inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame

A former Impact Knockouts Champion, Gail Kim has been the heart and soul of Impact's knockout division for the past few years. A record-seven time holder of the Knockouts title, Kim is also the first female inductee into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame. After retiring in November 2017, Kim would work as a producer at IMPACT Wrestling, a position she still holds.

Kim is also known for her tenure with the WWE from 2002 to 2004 and 2008 to 2011. Kim became the first female superstar to win a championship on her debut. She won by winning a seven-woman battle royale on a June 2003 episode of RAW. Kim would hold on to the title for a month before losing it to Molly Holly.

Advertisement

Kim would be unceremoniously released by the company in November 2004 as a result of cost cutting but would once again return to the company in 2008. Things never really took off for Gail during her second stint with the company as she was put in ridiculous and meaningless storylines and feuds, one of which saw her becoming the on-screen girlfriend of Daniel Bryan. Gail would once again leave the company after eliminating herself during a battle royale on August 2011 episode of RAW. On August 5, 2011, Kim would officially announce via Twitter that she had quit the company after the incident.

One could only imagine the kind of matches that Kim would've had, had she been a part of the current WWE female roster. Kim recently came out of retirement and will be facing off against Tessa Blanchard at Impact's Rebellion on April 28.

Gail Kim vs Sasha Banks is a dream match that any wrestling fan would love to see. Both these ladies are known for their incredible athleticism and never say die attitude. It will be quite a sight to see this duo lock horns inside the squared circle.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement