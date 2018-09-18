5 Potential Opponents For Shawn Michaels At WrestleMania 35

The Heart Break Kid

If the rumors are true, it's only a short matter of time before WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who retired back in 2010 after a loss to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26, returns to the ring for WWE's upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia.

As of this writing, there are two rumored matches for Michaels on the show, with the first idea being a match against The Undertaker, and the second being a tag team match where he'd team with Triple H to take on The Brothers of Destruction (Undertaker and Kane).

Of course, Michaels is probably getting paid a ton of money to come out of retirement, which is why he's willing to come back, despite the fact that he's emphatically stated that he's never going to wrestle again.

One would think that if he's willing to come back for what's probably going to be yet another glorified house show in Saudi Arabia, then he should be willing to do one more big match at next year's WrestleMania.

And if he does come back, here are a few big names that he could end up in the ring with.

5 - Brock Lesnar

Shawn Michaels was a big part of the Brock Lesnar vs. Triple H feud back in 2012, as he was on the receiving end of a few F-5s, and on top of that, Lesnar, in storyline of course, broke HBK's arm with the Kimura lock.

It is a bit of a stretch to think that WWE would actually try to do some long-term storytelling if this match were to happen, simply because Vince McMahon doesn't seem to remember anything these days. But nevertheless, a match between the two would be pretty spectacular if both men are motivated to put on a top-notch performance.

The only thing that could get in the way of this potential dream match is if Brock Lesnar has success when he returns to the UFC. But if he loses his fight against Daniel Cormier, which will probably happen at the beginning of next year, he'll likely find his way back to WWE by the time WrestleMania 35 rolls around.

