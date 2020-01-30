5 potential opponents for Sting at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 in Saudi Arabia

Who will Sting face in Saudi Arabia?

Sting is rumored for a match at WWE's upcoming show in Saudi Arabia, and while the company hasn't given any solid indication of who his opponent might be, just the thought of him returning in some capacity is exciting. It's also a chance to make The Road to WrestleMania a memorable one, which is something that WWE seems to be very interested in doing this time around.

Again, these are only rumors and may or may not end up being true. While that might seem a little disappointing, especially since Sting returning would be a big deal to the fans, it still begs the question of who The Icon would end up facing if he were to compete at the upcoming show.

With WWE's Saudi Arabia show fast approaching, here are five possible opponents for Sting at Super ShowDown 2020. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you want to see Sting face when WWE's latest show in Saudi Arabia comes around.

#5 Corbin

King Corbin would gain a lot of momentum with a win over Sting

King Corbin has become WWE's quintessential heel over the past couple of months, but his streak has seemingly come undone after a loss to Roman Reigns in a Falls Count Anywhere match, and again in the Royal Rumble match. Corbin's momentum seems to be in free fall at this point, and he requires ways to build that up.

Fortunately for Corbin and WWE, Sting would probably be the perfect opponent to do just that. Not only would it be a big win in a string of big wins for Corbin, but it also would give him a huge boost in momentum heading into WrestleMania 36. It might even be the basis for some kind of marquee match at 'Mania, which would be great for The King.

In the end, Corbin needs some momentum right now and Sting would be a great opponent to achieve just that with. The Icon is also such a highly respected Superstar in WWE, that a win for King Corbin would make fans angrier than they have ever been. It's the perfect plan and the company should look into implementing it.

