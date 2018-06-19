Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 potential opponents who could dethrone AJ Styles

Who will AJ Styles face next?

Nirvana Guha
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2018, 23:35 IST
4.42K

2017 WWE SummerSlam
The WWE Champion AJ Styles

The WWE Money in the Bank pay per view saw AJ Styles beat his arch-rival Shinsuke Nakamura in the last man standing match.

AJ Styles will look for a fresh challenge now after finally putting an end to the rivalry with Nakamura. This was one of the longest sagas in the WWE, it started from Royal Rumble this year and continued for 4 months.

There is no denying the fact that AJ Styles is one of the biggest names in the history of WWE. AJ is the best thing that happened to SmackDown and it is indeed the house that AJ runs.

The big question is what's next in line for the WWE Champion? The main event scene on SmackDown has become more fascinating at the moment. The show that hosts a plethora of talents surely has some mouth watering cards on the way in coming episodes.

Now that the feud with Nakamura has finally come to an end, we look at some of the fascinating feuds awaiting 'The Phenomenal One'.

Here are five WWE superstars who can pose a serious challenge.

#5 Rusev

World Wrestling Entertainment - Road to WrestleMania in der Lanxess-Arena Köln
Rusev Day!

Rusev has been in a revival mode lately. The famous ‘Rusev Day' chants has quickly become a trend. Rusev and his buddy Aiden English regularly feature in the tag team section.

For a star like Rusev big things are surely awaiting. The Bulgarian superstar was given the nod ahead of Daniel Bryan as he featured in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

However, Rusev not having won the contract and Styles looking for a fresh challenge, this match is certainly in the making.

Both Rusev and Styles are exceptional talents and they are huge fan favorites. So, this match will certainly be well received by the fans. Add Lana and English to the mix, the build-up will become more interesting. Rusev has undergone a rapid transformation and his new avatar has helped him to win over the fans.

Rusev's technicality and AJ's speed will make this a captivating contest. Given their fan following, one thing is sure - the atmosphere would be electric. Rusev deserves a boost, and handing him the belt will be good for business.

5 Potential opponents to dethrone AJ Styles
