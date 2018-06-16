5 potential title opponents who could dethrone Brock Lesnar

The Universal Championship is the biggest and the most prestigious title in the WWE. In last year's WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar defeated the WWE legend Goldberg to win the belt in what was one of the most predictable segments which the WWE has had to offer in recent years.

After winning the title in last year's WrestleMania, Lesnar has successfully defended his title against the likes of Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Kane, and Roman Reigns.

The feud with Roman Reigns has already reached its climax, and now Brock will be looking for a fresher challenge. Brock Lesnar recently signed a new deal with the WWE amidst speculations of him making a grandstand return to UFC.

Brock Lesnar is a beast and his in-ring talents are second to none. The biggest problem is that he is a part-timer.

So from the WWE's point of view, it makes no sense to keep the belt with someone who doesn’t make regular appearances. Expect a title change happening sometime soon.

Here are 5 potential opponents who can throw a serious challenge.

#5 Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is the biggest baby-face on RAW. He is currently feuding with Elias for the Intercontinental championship. He will defend his belt against Elias at Money in the Bank PPV. Seth could lose the championship to Elias and this may benefit both of them.

Firstly, Elias is a dominant heel and the WWE could reward him for his excellence. Secondly, it frees up Rollins for fresher challenges. Rollins is a fan favorite and deserves to be in contention for the top prize in the WWE.

The Kingslayer has been on a roll recently and it is the right time for the WWE to give him a much deserved push. Seth’s athleticism against the muscle power of Lesnar promises to be an edge of the seat encounter.

Both Rollins and Lesnar squared off against one another on Battleground three years ago. The match ended in a disqualification.

This time the story is different, Seth is an exceptional performer and has become more mature. Potentially, Rollins would be the underdog but he has everything in his arsenal to conquer the Beast.