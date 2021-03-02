5 potential reasons why The Street Profits haven't had a WWE Tag Team title rematch

The Street Profits held the WWE Tag Team Championships for more than 300 days before losing them to Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in January.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins traded the RAW Tag Team Championships for The New Day's SmackDown equivalents when the duo were drafted into the blue brand back in October.

The Profits lost their titles on the January 8 episode of SmackDown. It has been almost two months since then, and they are still yet to be handed a rematch against Roode and Ziggler.

This past week on SmackDown, the former champions defeated Chad Gable and Otis and could soon be in line for a rematch. As of yet, it's unclear if the creative team is keeping them out of the picture for a reason.

Here are five potential reasons why that rematch hasn't happened yet.

#5 WWE could have delayed the rematch due to Montez Ford's injury

Advertisement

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been relegated to backstage segments on WWE TV over the past few weeks. It has prompted rumors that Ford was struggling with an injury.

The two men didn't wrestle on SmackDown for several weeks after Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler targeted Ford's leg. Many thought this was a way to give the two men a break and have a storyline for his injury.

WWE has confirmed nothing over the past few weeks, and the tag team division continued to flourish in The Street Profits' in-ring absence. Meanwhile, Ford and Dawkins appeared in backstage segments alongside Sonya Deville on SmackDown.

Interestingly, the two men returned to the ring two weeks ago, so it's now clear that if Ford was injured, he's now back at 100%. As noted, it's unclear if this was the reason why he didn't wrestle in the weeks leading up to the Royal Rumble.

Advertisement

Ford being backstage at the Royal Rumble back in January and not being used on TV was also the basis for rumors about his injury. The former tag champion wasn't even factored into the Royal Rumble match plans since WWE named several other stars alternatives instead.

Now that Ford is back in action, The Street Profits could finally earn their long-awaited rematch against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in the coming weeks. It's likely they will have to earn their shot first, though.