After a brief split and the departure of former member Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan reunited as The Riott Squad on the Kevin Owens Show, only to be confronted by The IIconics during last week's episode of WWE RAW.

The Riott Squad had broken up in February 2020 when Ruby Riott attacked her former ally, Morgan, and they engaged in a short feud. Over the past few months, the pair had been on losing streaks as singles stars. Although Riott had started approaching Morgan and wanting to become friends again, she was often rebuffed from her former Riott Squad ally.

However, Riott issued an apology to Morgan, which she accepted. Their heartfelt reunion was interrupted by The IIconics, who came to challenge the pair. The former friends came together to overcome Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, and also defended one another from a post-match attack.

Now that the Riott Squad appear to be back together, here are five potential rivalries for Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.

#5 The IIconics vs. The Riott Squad

The IIconics recently confronted the newly reformed Riott Squad

Former Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics have been involved with both Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan of late. The pair made their return to WWE TV in May after being away for a few months. Since their return, The IIconics have been their usual selves in their promos, but haven't been able to make a splash in the ring, often coming off as the losers.

A feud between the Australian duo and the Riott Squad has been hinted recently on WWE RAW, with the pair facing off with Riott and Morgan. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott had previously faced off against Billie Kay and Peyton Royce with different partners.

Advertisement

Developing the recent history between The IIconics and the Riott Squad into a further rivalry would be a benefit to both pairings. The WWE Universe seems to enjoy the comedic heel personas of The IIconics, and having Riott and Morgan go against them would build the recently reunited pair as a babyface team.