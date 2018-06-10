5 Potential Shawn Michaels Opponents

We break down 5 potential opponents for Shawn Michaels' WWE in-ring return.

Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels recently shook the wrestling world to its core by changing his stance on a WWE return. For years Michaels was adamant about staying retired and never returning to wrestle another match; but, in an interview with SkySports Mr. WrestleMania did an about turn and announced that he would consider returning for one more match.

Although Michaels hasn't wrestled since his WrestleMania XXVI loss to The Undertaker, he has stayed near professional wrestling making guest appearances on RAW & working closely with the talent as an NXT trainer.

If Michaels does inevitably return, he will find drastic changes in the roster he left eight years ago. This leads us to ponder & speculate, especially since Michaels told SkySports that he would only wrestle one more match.

We take a look at 5 potential opponents for The Showstopper.

5. Dolph Ziggler

WWE Superstars Dolph Ziggler At Meet & Greet

Imitation is the best and most sincere form of flattery, or so the saying goes. Shawn Michaels, however, hasn't always been keen on Dolph Ziggler's career-long HBK imitation. Michaels was a guest on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's podcast and said the following about Dolph, "Ziggler goes a little too far into my pattern....he's a nice kid; but, for his career standpoint now is the time to differentiate yourself."

To add insult to injury, Ziggler recently took things a step further and impersonated a Shawn Michaels entrance complete with Shawn's dance moves, leather chaps, and cowboy hat. Ziggler then took it a step further and mocked Shawn's infamous "I've lost my smile" speech. Who would win this match? Easy. Whoever hits a Superkick first.