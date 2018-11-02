×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 Potential Storylines For Hulk Hogan After WWE Crown Jewel

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.48K   //    02 Nov 2018, 08:57 IST

The WWE could potentially give us these storylines back-to-back in the days to come
The WWE could potentially give us these storylines back-to-back in the days to come

With the WWE bringing back Hulk Hogan, by having him make his on-screen return to the company at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, the writing is now on the wall!

The Hulkster is back! Now, granted that Hogan isn't going to be booked as the WWE Champion or Universal titleholder anytime soon, however, the moustache-sporting, vitamin-eating former WWE and WCW World Heavyweight Champion will undoubtedly be featured prominently on WWE programming in the days to come.

Hogan, despite being 65 years of age, to this very day boasts a fan-base which extends from countries such as the US, Canada, UK, Mexico, and Brazil, to that of the continents of Asia, Africa and beyond. That said, it's no secret that the WWE has to tread intelligently with Hogan and his on-screen character, moving forward.

Today, we look at the most ideal storylines featuring Hulk Hogan, that WWE could present us with in the aftermath of Crown Jewel...

#5 Replacement for Baron Corbin and Kurt Angle

The Kurt Angle and Baron Corbn storyline has run its course
The Kurt Angle and Baron Corbn storyline has run its course

Let's face it, Kurt Angle's run as the General Manager of Monday Night RAW is on its last legs, and the very fact that he's still technically 'on vacation', serves to make the ongoing angle a tad passe, so to speak. With that in mind, it'd come as a surprise to absolutely no one that the WWE is currently looking to potentially replace Angle with a new RAW GM.

Granted that "Constable" Corbin presently serves as the "Acting General Manager" of Monday Night RAW, however, the man would be better off taking a backseat, and letting someone who's a better promo -- such as Hulk Hogan! -- take center stage.

Hogan would be a million times more entertaining as the RAW GM, and the very fact that The Hulkster, at 65 years young, can cut a better promo than Corbin, in and of itself, solidifies the case of Hogan being a better prospective GM than Corbin.

Furthermore, reinstating Angle as RAW GM after his 'vacation' would be a terrible decision, and the WWE shall surely be better off appointing Hogan as the red brand's new General Manager -- to help add intrigue and a much-needed 'vitamin dose' to WWE's Monday night flagship show...

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 nWo Hulk Hogan Braun Strowman
Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
WWE Crown Jewel: 5 last-minute predictions
RELATED STORY
5 Shocks That Can Happen At Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
5 Things That Can Save Hulk Hogan In His WWE Comeback
RELATED STORY
7 Superstars Who Could Return At WWE Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hulk Hogan teases WWE comeback, talks...
RELATED STORY
What if the DX were facing nWo at Crown Jewel instead of...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hulk Hogan returning at Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
Opinion: NWO To Invade Crown Jewel During D-Generation X...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Hulk Hogan's Role At WWE Crown Jewel...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Promotes Return of nWo
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us