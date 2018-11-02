5 Potential Storylines For Hulk Hogan After WWE Crown Jewel

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.48K // 02 Nov 2018, 08:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The WWE could potentially give us these storylines back-to-back in the days to come

With the WWE bringing back Hulk Hogan, by having him make his on-screen return to the company at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, the writing is now on the wall!

The Hulkster is back! Now, granted that Hogan isn't going to be booked as the WWE Champion or Universal titleholder anytime soon, however, the moustache-sporting, vitamin-eating former WWE and WCW World Heavyweight Champion will undoubtedly be featured prominently on WWE programming in the days to come.

Hogan, despite being 65 years of age, to this very day boasts a fan-base which extends from countries such as the US, Canada, UK, Mexico, and Brazil, to that of the continents of Asia, Africa and beyond. That said, it's no secret that the WWE has to tread intelligently with Hogan and his on-screen character, moving forward.

Today, we look at the most ideal storylines featuring Hulk Hogan, that WWE could present us with in the aftermath of Crown Jewel...

#5 Replacement for Baron Corbin and Kurt Angle

The Kurt Angle and Baron Corbn storyline has run its course

Let's face it, Kurt Angle's run as the General Manager of Monday Night RAW is on its last legs, and the very fact that he's still technically 'on vacation', serves to make the ongoing angle a tad passe, so to speak. With that in mind, it'd come as a surprise to absolutely no one that the WWE is currently looking to potentially replace Angle with a new RAW GM.

Granted that "Constable" Corbin presently serves as the "Acting General Manager" of Monday Night RAW, however, the man would be better off taking a backseat, and letting someone who's a better promo -- such as Hulk Hogan! -- take center stage.

Hogan would be a million times more entertaining as the RAW GM, and the very fact that The Hulkster, at 65 years young, can cut a better promo than Corbin, in and of itself, solidifies the case of Hogan being a better prospective GM than Corbin.

Furthermore, reinstating Angle as RAW GM after his 'vacation' would be a terrible decision, and the WWE shall surely be better off appointing Hogan as the red brand's new General Manager -- to help add intrigue and a much-needed 'vitamin dose' to WWE's Monday night flagship show...

1 / 5 NEXT