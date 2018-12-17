5 Potential Storylines For SmackDown Live After WWE TLC 2018

The reign of The Empress of Tomorrow has begun

WWE TLC was a huge success for the WWE, to say the least, and to be fair, it was SmackDown Live who prevailed as the better brand of the two due to the outstanding matches they put on the night.

The night started off with a tremendous triple threat tag team match between The New Day, The Usos, and The Bar, who retained their SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships. What followed next was an excellent WWE Championship rematch between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan and to round off the pay-per-view in style, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and new SmackDown Women's Champion, Asuka stole the show in a first-time ever all women's TLC match.

That being said, this Tuesday night, SmackDown Live could finally shift their focus towards brand new and fresh storylines, as they get set to kick-start 2019 with a bang, on the Road To WrestleMania 35.

Here are 5 Potential storylines for SmackDown Live following TLC.

#5. The Bar firmly set the bar on the SmackDown Tag Team Division

They do set The Bar!

At TLC, the duo of Sheamus and Cesaro rightfully proved to the world why they're one of the best tag teams' in the world today, as they successfully defended their SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles in an intense triple threat match also involving former champions New Day and The Usos.

Now that The Bar has defeated not one but two former set of tag champions at one go, they have all the right in the world to label themselves as the best tag team on SmackDown Live. And come this week's episode of SD Live, we could very well witness The Bar claim that they are truly the greatest on the blue brand.

That being said though, the duo of Sheamus and Cesaro will have to defend their titles at Royal Rumble next month and it is only fair if a brand new tag team such as Gallows & Anderson or Sanity get the shot on this occasion.

Nevertheless, The Bar is truly sitting at the top of the mountain on SmackDown Live now!

