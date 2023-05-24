5 potential swerves that could happen at WWE Night of Champions 2023 - Former champions betray Roman Reigns, 48-year-old legend returns and turns heel

WWE Night of Champions will emanate from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. The Stamford-based company has announced seven high-profile encounters for the upcoming spectacle.

While Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka, Rhea Ripley will put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Natalya at the event. Furthermore, fans will witness Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, and more in action on May 27, 2023.

Apart from the mouth-watering encounters, some significant twists and turns could happen at Night of Champions 2023. These potential swerves would not only add that surprise element to the event but also lay down the foundation for new feuds and storylines.

On that note, let's look at five swerves WWE could be planning for Night of Champions 2023.

#5 Grayson Waller costs AJ Styles a win in the World Heavyweight Championship match at Night of Champions 2023

AJ Styles is scheduled to take on Seth Rollins in the World Heavyweight Championship match at Night of Champions 2023. However, things may not end too well for The Phenomenal One as he could succumb to a loss after potential interference from Grayson Waller.

As you may know, last week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw AJ Styles appear as a special guest on the main roster debut of Grayson Waller's talk show, "The Grayson Waller Effect."

WWE teased a potential feud between The Phenomenal One and the former NXT star during the segment. Given how things unfolded, it wouldn't be surprising if Waller makes his presence felt during Styles' match at Night of Champions to cost him the win.

#4 Drew McIntyre returns and lays waste to Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is currently the hot favorite to become the new World Heavyweight Champion on Saturday. However, there could be a massive swerve in store for The Visionary at the event as Drew McIntyre could confront him.

As you may know, The Scottish Warrior has been off WWE TV since WrestleMania 39. He was rumored to make his WWE return on the recently concluded episode of RAW. While that didn't happen, it could be that the company is saving McIntyre's return for Saturday's event.

The creative team could have McIntyre return to WWE at Night of Champions and interrupt Seth Rollins' celebration. The former WWE Champion could then lay waste to The Architect to plant the seeds of a potential feud.

#3 Lita returns and turns heel

Becky Lynch will take on Trish Stratus in a one-on-one contest at Night of Champions 2023. But Big Time Becks could come up short against Stratus following Lita's potential betrayal.

The 48-year-old star has been off WWE TV since Trish Stratus attacked her a few weeks ago on RAW. WWE could throw a massive curveball at fans by having Lita return and turn heel on her former tag team partner.

The Xtreme Diva could side with her real-life friend, costing Lynch a win at Night of Champions.

#2 The Usos turn on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions. While the Samoan duo is the favorite to emerge victorious, The Usos could betray their brothers on Saturday.

As you may know, WWE has been teasing the former tag team champions' exit from The Bloodline for quite some time now. While nothing has come of it, the Stamford-based company may finally pull the trigger on May 27 by turning The Usos face.

The creative could have the twins appear during the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match and turn on The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer, costing them a win in the championship match.

#1 Afa and Sika help Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions

The Wild Samoans and Roman Reigns

If WWE decides to take the controversial decision of crowning Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa as the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions, viewers could be in for a major surprise this Saturday.

As you may know, Roman Reigns has declared that he will dedicate his Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at Night of Champions to Afa and Sika, The Wild Samoans. Hence, the odds of the Hall of Famers appearing at the event can't be ruled out.

The creative team could have the WWE legends show up during the championship match to distract Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The Bloodline could then take advantage of the distraction and become the new champions at the event.

Should Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions on Saturday? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

