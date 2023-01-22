5 potential swerves WWE could be planning for the Royal Rumble 2023

WWE's first Premium Live Event of the year, Royal Rumble 2023, is just six days away now. The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas will host the event on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Along with the traditional Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, the event will feature Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in singles action. On top of that, Bray Wyatt will lock horns with LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.

On another note, Royal Rumble has always featured some mind-blowing and shocking twists & turns. Fans can expect the 36th edition of the event to follow suit. The company could have several swerves in store for the fans.

In the following piece will look at five such swerves that the company could be planning for Saturday.

#5. Uncle Howdy costs Bray Wyatt the Pitch Black match against LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2023

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Is Uncle Howdy back on good terms with Bray Wyatt? Is Uncle Howdy back on good terms with Bray Wyatt? 👀 https://t.co/VEVEBczANQ

Bray Wyatt will go one-on-one against LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble. However, this may not end too well for the former Universal Champion, as potential interference from Uncle Howdy seems very likely.

From constantly interrupting his promos to attacking him, Howdy has tormented Wyatt for quite some time now. Fans can expect something similar on Saturday night.

The creative team could have Howdy make his presence felt during the Pitch Black match and cost Wyatt his bout against Knight.

#4. Brock Lesnar returns; gets eliminated quickly by Bobby Lashley

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Brock Lesnar holds the Royal Rumble record for the most eliminations Brock Lesnar holds the Royal Rumble record for the most eliminations 🔥 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Lznz4NLAgc

The 30-Man Royal Rumble match is expected to feature several returns. One such high-profile name to return could be Brock Lesnar. The Conqueror has been away from any action since Crown Jewel 2022. However, this may change on Saturday.

The Beast Incarnate could make his blockbuster return in the Men's Royal Rumble match. However, the creative team could choose to reignite Lesnar's rivalry with Bobby Lashley by having The All Mighty eliminate him very quickly.

Given how WWE has booked Lashley as an unstoppable force, plus the unfinished business between the duo, this makes total sense and could be the perfect setup for a WrestleMania match between the two.

#3. Roman Reigns turns on Sami Zayn at the Royal Rumble 2023

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



It begins…



#SmackDown Roman Reigns tells Sami Zayn to leave the roomIt begins… Roman Reigns tells Sami Zayn to leave the room 💔💔💔It begins…#SmackDown https://t.co/v3BPMcJOsE

As you may know, Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn have failed to get on the same page in the last few weeks. This all began with Roman blaming Zayn for their loss against Kevin Owens & John Cena in a tag team match.

Since then, things have been going downhill and Sami's days in the faction seem numbered. Given The Honorary Uce is rumored to face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, Royal Rumble 2023 could witness Sami's eviction from the faction.

WWE could have Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens before attacking him after the match. This could lead to Sami Zayn showing up to save his former friend from Reigns' fury.

Angered by his actions, The Tribal Chief could then launch an attack on Zayn, marking the end of The Honorary Uce storyline.

#2. Rhea Ripley enters the Men's Royal Rumble match after winning the Women's Rumble

Ibou, of WrestlePurists @BackupHangman Rhea Ripley has regained her confidence in this current role. Whether it be slamming Gallows, beating Tozawa in a match or facing off with a protected monster, she’s been portrayed as a badass that isn’t afraid of any man or woman.



She should win the Rumble and face Bianca. Rhea Ripley has regained her confidence in this current role. Whether it be slamming Gallows, beating Tozawa in a match or facing off with a protected monster, she’s been portrayed as a badass that isn’t afraid of any man or woman. She should win the Rumble and face Bianca. https://t.co/eXv8xiGqwD

While names such as Becky Lynch, Raquel Rodriguez, and Bayley have been making the rounds as hot favorites to win the Women's Royal Rumble match, Rhea Ripley looks a bit ahead in the race as per the betting odds.

The Eradicator is currently one of the hottest things on the red brand and is insanely over with the fans thanks to her amazing character work. Apart from getting the best of several female superstars, Ripley has stood tall over a few male superstars on the main roster as well.

Hence, WWE could have her win the Women's Rumble only to make a surprise entry in the 30-Man Rumble match. The former NXT Women's Champion could further cement her dominance with a strong showing in the Men's Rumble match.

#1. Roman Reigns makes an appearance during the Royal Rumble match to eliminate The Rock

While a recent report has revealed that the rumored match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 could be in jeopardy, nothing has been confirmed yet. However, WWE has been teasing the return of The Great One at the upcoming event.

The creative team could have The Rock return as a surprise entry in the Men's Rumble Match. While the former WWE Champion is likely to win the Rumble to challenge Roman Reigns in a dream match at 'Mania 39, WWE may take a different route to the rumored Reigns vs The Rock clash.

WWE could have The Tribal Chief interfere in The Rumble to eliminate The Brahma Bull. This would not only result in Reigns drawing immense heat but would also lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential match.

Who will win the Men's Rumble Match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes