5 potential venues for SummerSlam 2019

Sanjay Dutta

The Biggest Party of the Summer

Summerslam has been one of the marquee events in the annual WWE calendar. The inaugural edition of Summerslam took place in the year 1988 at the iconic Madison Square Garden wherein the main event The Mega Powers (Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage) squared off against the Mega Bucks (Ted DiBiase and Andre the Gaint).

Over the years, Summerslam has become one of the most anticipated events of the year to a point where it is dubbed as the WWE's second biggest annual offering after Wrestlemania.

Some of the greatest moments in WWE history have taken place in the biggest party of the summer like the historic Intercontinental Championship match between the British Bulldog and Bret Hart, Lex Luger bodyslamming Yokozuna and Brock Lesnar winning the Undisputed WWE title just to name a few.

A major part of the success of Summerslam can be attributed to the massive press coverage that the event receives every year. This is primarily due to the fact that WWE has been holding the event in New York, the cultural and media hub of the United States.

This year Summerslam will enumerate from the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York on August 19, 2018.

With WWE announcing that the Barclays Center will play host to the events preceding and following Wrestlemania 29, it seems likely that they will be shifting SummerSlam from the Barclays Center to a new place.

So, here are five potential Venues where SummerSlam 2019 can be held:

#5 The Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

The Alamodome

Being the biggest party of the summer, it's a shame that SummerSlam is still being held in smaller arenas. The time is right for WWE to move it to a bigger arena. With Promotions like ROH and NJPW moving to bigger arenas, it is entirely possible that WWE decides to move to bigger arenas or stadiums for their Big Four PPV's.

The Alamodome serves the criteria to a tee as in addition to being a domed arena, it can hold more than 65,000 people.

The Alamodome has previously hosted Royal Rumble twice in 1997 and 2017 with Stone Cold Steve Austin and Randy Orton winning the Royal Rumble Matches. The 2017 event received worldwide acclaim and grabbed multiple because of the fantastic match between John Cena and AJ Styles where Cena captured his 16th Word title thereby equalling Ric Flair's historic record of 16 world title wins.

San Antonio is the hometown of perhaps one of the greatest to ever step in the wrestling ring, Shawn Michaels. The Heart Break Kid might just give us that one more match that he has been teasing as of late.

