×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Potential Winners of The Women's WrestleMania 35 Battle Royal

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
697   //    30 Mar 2019, 09:21 IST

Image result for womens battle royal wrestlemania 35

The WWE have announced the second-ever Women's Battle Royal for WrestleMania 35, and while it will likely be put on the pre-show like the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, it can be of plenty of use to the WWE.

It allows them to promote stars from NXT to get them in the spotlight and noticed by the WWE Universe, as well as give seasoned main roster performers a chance to shine at WrestleMania, but ultimately, only one can come out on top and outlast the field.

From NXT upstarts to current main roster performers, there are plenty of candidates to follow in Naomi's footsteps and win this battle royal, but today we are going to take a look at the field and give you our 5 best candidates to come out on top in New York.

#5 Candice LeRae

Image result for candice lerae

Candice LeRae is one of the most talented women in the entire world, as she spent a long independent career mixing it up with not only the best female talent in the world, but the best male talent too.

Her NXT career hasn't exactly gone the way most had envisioned, with most of her time spent with her husband, Johnny Gargano rather than focusing on her own career, but a victory here is a way to allow her to stand on her own two feet in the WWE.

She obviously has the talent to do that, all she needs is a chance, and after entering the Royal Rumble a few months back, it's clear the WWE have high hopes for her.

Much like her husband, Candice operates as a fantastic babyface/underdog, and outlasting all the other performers in a battle royal will help her to become one of the best on the main roster immediately, and with so many new, fresh opponents for her on the main roster, it will indeed be a catapult to superstardom.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Asuka
Nathan Smith
ANALYST
5 most likely winners of The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal 
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 Probable Candidates to Win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal 
RELATED STORY
5 men who could win The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Rumor-killer on Asuka's plans for Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Top Superstars who could be forced to compete in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 NXT Wrestlers who could make their debut in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 things we learned from Raw & SmackDown this week
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Challengers For Asuka At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Non-title match predictions
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Celebrities added to Andre 'The Giant' Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us