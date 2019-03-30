5 Potential Winners of The Women's WrestleMania 35 Battle Royal

The WWE have announced the second-ever Women's Battle Royal for WrestleMania 35, and while it will likely be put on the pre-show like the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, it can be of plenty of use to the WWE.

It allows them to promote stars from NXT to get them in the spotlight and noticed by the WWE Universe, as well as give seasoned main roster performers a chance to shine at WrestleMania, but ultimately, only one can come out on top and outlast the field.

From NXT upstarts to current main roster performers, there are plenty of candidates to follow in Naomi's footsteps and win this battle royal, but today we are going to take a look at the field and give you our 5 best candidates to come out on top in New York.

#5 Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae is one of the most talented women in the entire world, as she spent a long independent career mixing it up with not only the best female talent in the world, but the best male talent too.

Her NXT career hasn't exactly gone the way most had envisioned, with most of her time spent with her husband, Johnny Gargano rather than focusing on her own career, but a victory here is a way to allow her to stand on her own two feet in the WWE.

She obviously has the talent to do that, all she needs is a chance, and after entering the Royal Rumble a few months back, it's clear the WWE have high hopes for her.

Much like her husband, Candice operates as a fantastic babyface/underdog, and outlasting all the other performers in a battle royal will help her to become one of the best on the main roster immediately, and with so many new, fresh opponents for her on the main roster, it will indeed be a catapult to superstardom.

