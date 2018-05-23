Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    5 potential winners of the WWE UK Tournament 2018

    Pete Dunne has been an immense UK Champion. However who can dethrone him?

    Brad Phillips
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 03:25 IST
    1.52K

    The United Kingdom Championship tournament will hail from the Royal Albert Hall
    In January 2017 fans would witness the first UK tournament and the crowning of Tyler Bate as the inaugural UK Champion.

    He would elevate British Strong Style. Alongside the current UK Champion Pete Dunne, the UK division is gaining immense popularity. 

    Recently, WWE announced the participants for this years UK tournament, and there were some surprises.

    However, the question arises, who will be victorious? Moreover, could they become United Kingdom Champion? 

    Nevertheless, there are some exciting names which could offer an excellent match with current UK champion Pete Dunne.

    Here are five potential victors of the WWE UK tournament 2018.

    #5 Zack Gibson

    Will Zack Gibson become champion?
    Will Zack Gibson become champion?

    Zack Gibson has been plying his trade since 2009 and has become immensely popular. At WrestleMania Axxess 2018 Gibson would surprise fans by competing against Mark Andrews. After his appearance, Wrestling Observer confirmed he had signed with WWE. 

    This year's tournament will be challenging. Nevertheless, Gibson's character is; unique, intriguing, and talented enough to be successful.

    However, Gibson's relatively short wrestling career could be a hindrance. Notwithstanding, his experience within the British independent circuit certainly benefits his chances of winning. 

    Gibson has feuded with fellow tournament participants, most notably Kenny Williams. Therefore, could we witness a rebirth of their history?

    Regardless of the direction WWE take this tournament will be a platform for Gibson. What can we expect from 'Liverpool's number one'?

    WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Drew Gulak
