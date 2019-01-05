5 Potential Wrestlemania 35 Main Events

Dean Stalham FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.79K // 05 Jan 2019, 03:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wrestlemania is once again upon us

With the Royal Rumble only a few weeks away, the Road to Wrestlemania is once again upon us. This is the time of year where the WWE really gets into gear, it is also the time of the year most of the WWE universe looks forward to and rightly so!

With this in mind, we can start looking forward to what matches await us on The Showcase Of The Immortals. There are a few different scenarios that make sense based on recent booking decisions and we can disect these to try and establish what the WWE has in store for us.

Here we look at 5 matches that could main event Wrestlemania 35 based on the way things have been going including one dark horse guess if the WWE really wanted to shock the universe.

#5 Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar - Universal Championship

The Chosen One

Ever since coming back to the WWE, the former 'Chosen one' has finally started living up to his previous moniker.

He may have dropped a couple of matches to Dolph Ziggler and Finn Balor lately but both of these losses have been due to distractions and he always seems to come out on top when it really matters. Let's not forget he went almost a year without enduring a pinfall or submission loss. It would take a real beast to have a realistic chance of taking down Lesnar at Mania and with the way he stood toe to toe with Strowman recently, you have to think this is how creative views him.

Also, he is a believable size to stand face to face with the beast and look almost his equal which is something Vince has always loved.Could Drew Mcintyre slay the beast and finally become the king of what he calls 'his jungle' or would the beast vanquish yet another superstar and conquer once again on the grandest stage.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement