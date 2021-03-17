Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest WWE Superstars in the history of professional wrestling. At this point in his career, any match that Mysterio competes in can be considered a major match.

Throughout his WWE career, Rey Mysterio has faced off against a plethora of WWE icons and Hall of Famers on the grandest stage of them all.

Rey Mysterio has had classic WrestleMania encounters with the likes of Eddie Guerrero, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Samoa Joe. But in the twilight of his professional wrestling career, how many WrestleMania matches does Rey Mysterio have left?

Each WrestleMania match becomes more significant for Rey Mysterio with every passing year.

Let's take a closer look at 5 potential WWE WrestleMania 37 matches for Rey Mysterio this year.

#5 Rey Mysterio vs Murphy (WWE WrestleMania 37)

Could Rey Mysterio avenge his daughter by taking her former boyfriend, Murphy, at WrestleMania 37?

A major WWE storyline throughout 2020 was Rey Mysterio's feud with Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. The feud between the master of the 619 and The Monday Night Messiah became so personal that it involved members of Mysterio's family. The feud also saw Seth Rollins attempt to remove Rey Mysterio's eye on several occasions.

A major superstar involved in the Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins storyline was The Messiah's devout disciple Murphy. Murphy became a loyal convert to Seth Rollins' vision for Monday Night RAW and WWE in 2020 and assisted The Messiah's quest to re-shape WWE through force if necessary.

Murphy helped Seth Rollins unleash brutal attacks on the Mysterios, even attacking Rey's son with a plethora of vicious kendo stick shots on Monday Night RAW. However, it later appeared that Murphy had changed his mindset and behavior towards Seth Rollins.

Murphy ditched The Messiah's vision for a shocking romantic storyline with Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah. Hesitant at first, The Mysterio family eventually welcomed Murphy with open arms and the former disciple of Rollins often accompanied Rey and Dominik to the ring during matches and segments.

However, at the end of 2020, the romantic angle between Aalyah and Murphy was quietly dropped. Murphy has since returned to WWE television and once again courted the favor of Seth Rollins.

Could Murphy reveal that he ended the relationship with Aalyah? Perhaps Murphy was using Aalyah to get close to The Mysterio family to further his WWE career? If that is the case, it could certainly lead to an issue between Rey Mysterio and Murphy that could be settled at the show of shows.

