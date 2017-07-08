5 pay-per-views that we may not see in 2018

Let's freshen things up a little bit, WWE.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jul 2017, 15:30 IST

These three have a few pay-par-views to cancel

Gone are the days when pay per views occurred every once in a blue moon, with almost two dozen events taking place on a yearly basis for WWE in 2017. It sounds like an incredibly schedule (probably because it is), but as fans, we should probably start to appreciate just how much content the company are putting out for us to enjoy.

Of course, that’s not how everyone within the WWE Universe sees it, with many fans wanting to see quality over quantity above all else. It’s a mentality that makes sense once you break down how meaningless some of these shows can be, and because of that, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to examine which events WWE could live without in 2018 and beyond.

A few of these shows may hold a special place in the hearts of some fans, but ultimately we can’t imagine that they’ll be all too missed. After all, the majority of these entries are just names with no real meaning behind them while others are gimmick pay per views that simply do not need to exist.

So with all of that being said, here are five PPVs that should definitely be cancelled in 2018.

#1 Great Balls of Fire

Will GBOF thrive or fall flat on its face?

This one may cause a bit of controversy given the quality of the match card for Sunday’s pay per view, but come on now – Great Balls of Fire? It’s a name that only serves to cause embarrassment for WWE fans across the globe, and the pay per view calendar is better off without it. Plus, think about what kind of legacy the show could have if it turns out to be great.

A one and done type of system could work wonders for this and future pay per views, with fans going back and remembering just how great the event was. Much like movies that have bad sequels, follow-up editions of the event in years to come could only serve to drag down the legacy of the event. Let’s not allow that to happen to the ugly stepchild that is Great Balls of Fire.