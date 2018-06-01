5 PPVs WWE should bring back

Will WarGames finally come to the main roster?

Danny Hart ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 17:25 IST

Imagine The Shield in a WarGames match!

After a combined 31 pay-per-view events in 2016 and 2017, WWE has scaled back on its broadcasting schedule and will only air 13 PPVs on the WWE Network in 2018.

The decision to decrease the number of events was largely received well by fans, especially considering how underwhelming some of the brand-exclusive shows were in 2017, but has WWE kept the right PPVs going forward?

The Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Fastlane, WrestleMania, Greatest Royal Rumble and Backlash events have already been held in 2018, while Money In The Bank, Extreme Rules, SummerSlam, Hell In A Cell, TLC, Survivor Series and Clash of Champions are all set to follow before the year is out.

In this article, let’s take a look at five past PPVs that WWE should consider bringing back next year.

#5 Cyber Sunday

There has never been a better time to have a social media PPV

When WWE previously allowed fans to vote on match types and match participants via social media, the results were usually taken from WWE.com, the WWE app or, in later years, Twitter hashtags.

It meant that viewers of Taboo Tuesday (2004-2005), later revamped and rebranded as Cyber Sunday (2006-2008), would hop online while watching the show to vote for Superstars to compete in certain matches – something that would work much better now with social media, which was nowhere near as big then as it is now.

With Twitter and Facebook allowing accounts to conduct polls, everybody would be able to see the outright winner of the vote (in other words, we know for sure that the outcome isn’t rigged!) and casual fans might be more inclined to watch the PPV if their vote wins the poll.