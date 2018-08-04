Predicting the next 5 NXT Women's Champions

Who will claim the talisman next?

More than anything else, the NXT Women's Championship is the symbol of the progression of women's wrestling in WWE. It's the talisman that took it from a three-minute bathroom break to headlining act. The holders of this championship are a who's-who of WWE's ballyhooed "women's revolution".

While Stephanie McMahon does all the hype, they were the ones that actually made it happen. The first five champions are all household names who made the upcoming first all-women's pay per view, Evolution, possible. No other championship in WWE has had such a strong lineage from beginning to end, even if the list is short.

The only champion whose reign disappointed was Ember Moon, and even then, there wasn't anything actively bad about it, in contrast to how titles are booked on the main roster.

Shayna Baszler is the current champion. She's done an excellent job in upholding the importance of this title, even if her matches aren't quite up to par with the performances her predecessors were capable of putting on.

With TakeOver: Brooklyn, NXT's biggest show of the year, fast approaching, and the second Mae Young Classic set to tape next week, the question is becoming more and more prominent - who will succeed Shayna Baszler? Who will come after the one that topples her?

With NXT's penchant for logical, satisfying storytelling, its influx of hot new talent in the division, and its emphasis on ring work, we can make confident predictions.

#1 Kairi Sane

A princess crowned.

Unlike Asuka last year, Shayna Baszler's overweening arrogance is misplaced. She isn't undefeated for two years. She has a huge loss on her record, and it came at the hands of the woman she'll face in Brooklyn.

Kairi Sane has been keen to remind Baszler and the world of this, and no matter how many times the champion tries to deny it, it's true. Baszler and the world know that Sane can defeat her.

The two are currently 1-1 against each other. The rubber match will be the biggest one yet, and Kairi Sane is getting more aggressive and determined by the day. She won't be intimidated, and unlike Nikki Cross, has the offense to defeat Baszler. History will repeat itself.

The time to crown the Pirate Princess has come. This is especially true with the second Mae Young Classic coming. The importance of the tournament will be fully realized when its first winner knocks off the bully Shayna Baszler just like she did before. She'll go through a lot of pain, but get the job done in Brooklyn to become the 8th NXT Women's Champion.

However, that second Mae Young Classic tournament will also sow the seeds of the Pirate Princess' downfall, because she'll soon have to face up to a blast from her past, one that's hungry for revenge and recognition.

